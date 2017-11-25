Woodstock, GA – Irrespective of whether homeowners in Woodstock look for an exterior, painting, cabinet, or deck painting or even pressure washing to their property can get the best help from One Man and A Brush.

Now, the company with their expertise in painting works offers specials and discounts on their painting services. People hiring their service can now get 10% discount on any project. Further, the company also offers a free paint upgrade to premium paint for all interior and exterior projects. The company also offers other discount coupons through their website for their prospective customers and details in this regard can be obtained from http://www.onemanandabrush.com

One of the customers of the company says “What a delightful painting experience from estimate to timely completion!” when he was asked about the work carried out by One Man and A Brush. In addition to Woodstock, the company serves 14 other cities in the state of Georgia.

The highly qualified house painters working for this company will perform detailed painting preparation by implementing appropriate processes. They use time-tested materials and professional techniques in carrying out their work in an efficient manner. The goal of the company is to satisfy the customers by upholding the high standards of excellence.

The company stands out from other painting services by offering special services like 5-year warranty, superior customer service, free touch up service, end-of-project and end-of-day clean-up, quality paint included at cost, small and large projects, etc…. In addition to painting works, the company also offers home improvement services like gutters, siding replacements, carpentry, drywall installation and repairs and also tile flooring.

About One Man And A Brush:

This locally owned and operated painting service has painting craftsmen with 10+ years of professional experience working for them. The company offers value-driven painting estimates and they also offer free color consultations and also jobsite supervision before they actually accept any work from their prospective customers.

For more information, please visit http://www.onemanandabrush.com/