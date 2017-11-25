“World Non Ferrous Award-2017” was held in September and Met Asia Private Limited was awarded “The International Fastest Growing Company”. The awards were organized by Mtlexs on September 8, 2017 at Hyatt Regency Mumbai. To receive the award, promoters of the company, Mr. Suhel Motiwala, Mr. Ahtesham Naviwala and Mr. Saif Motiwala were present.

Met Asia Private limited is a known metal scrap company that is involved in trading and import of ferrous and non-ferrous scarp in Mumbai, India. It also has a well build niche in South East Asia, North America and Middle East. They also have other offices in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat and sister concern offices abroad.

They offer new innovative techniques that have not been offered by any other companies yet. What makes them stand apart from other counter parts is the fact that they offer futuristic equipment, pioneer technology and a vision to use modern alternatives efficiently.

Met Asia works with commitment to prosper by joining hands with top companies that deal with ferrous and non-ferrous scrap so that they can satisfy their clients spread in different parts of the world.