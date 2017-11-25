As a ISO 9001-2015 certified company, KLARM is a China based company providing high quality plastic injection molding services . It is spread over 1500 sq meters and surrounded by convenient transportation. The injection molding supplier aims to be trustworthy, creative and professional toolmaker with modernized management system.

Plastic is emerging as the most essential item for manufacturing industrial and household appliances. But few firms has the technique of plastic injection molding in order to manufacture these appliances. KLARM is one such firm which is specialized in offering plastic injection molding service. It provides this service to various sectors like household, automobile, electronic, and manufacturing besides other industrial units. Its mold shop is well equipped with modern machines like Mirror EDM machine for ensuring that the molds are manufactured in high precision and good finish. It mainly focuses on providing one stop service for small and medium size company around the world. Along with that, it also customizes injection molds for clients if they want to produce parts in house or in their country.

In order to improve the production efficiency of injection mold and to save time and costs, the injection mold manufacturers of this company utilize the latest technology and new materials. These mold making processes are clearly mentioned in the website of the company for the convenience of the customers. Customers in need of additional information can contact the company via email. It mainly manufactures appliances like valve housing, spoon, bottle carrier, GPS covers and many more within short period of time. Through its site it also provides much useful information on plastic molding injection to the users. This China mold maker also manufactures many appliances for automobile industry as well which mainly includes decoration striper, parts of track door, arc holder, handle cover and many more.

Since 2005, KLARM is experienced with different plastic products across sectors like agriculture, sports equipment, lighting, medication, automotive, etc. It is also credited with an ISO9001-2015 certificate with five IPQC personnel monitoring production and quality. The company has managed to build a rapport in the market with its stable quality and reasonable pricing. It maintains a very good relationship from customers hailing from USA and Europe. Injection shop of the company runs 24 hours a day throughout the seven days.

Mold shop of the company is well equipped with advance machinery. It includes high speed CNC machines; slow wire cut machines and mirror EDM machines. All of the sophisticated machines are imported from Japan, Switzerland and Taiwan. KLARM plastic products feature handle, tracker, pegs, consoles, battery housing, GPS covers, arc holders, lamp cover, remote controller, iPhone case and many more. There are 30 skilled tool makers with most of them having a decade of experience in mold making.

KLARM has more than 100 employees and capital assets which values 8 million RMB. The production capacity is up to 40-50 mould each month with different measurements. It provides a one stop high quality service for global small and medium sized companies. It strives to progress through innovation and zero default management system. The technicians of the company have ten years of experience in optical surface polish and optical accessories production.

KLARM has over 12 years of experience in mold making, and building different plastic injection moulds as per measurements suggested by customers. It has an injection shop which has 20 advanced injection machines ranging from 50 to 650 ton.

