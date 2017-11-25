Killeen, TX/ Press Release: Explore the wonderful city of Killeen and make the search for things to do and places to visit easier with Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce. The chamber provides an extensive listing of places one can visit with friends or family.

About Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce –

The Chamber of commerce basically aims at providing leadership, vision and support to various business owners and community leaders for overall economic prosperity. It organizes various seminars and events for promoting the member businesses and providing them networking opportunities.

How Can Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce Help –

The chamber of commerce has an online directory of various businesses, shopping places, eating hubs and much more. You can browse through their directory to find the ideal place without any hassle.

The city of Killeen have an array of art and culture places that portray the historic importance of the city. Bell County Museum, Vive Les Arts Societe and Mayborn Science Theater etc. are some of those places one must explore.

For all the sports enthusiastic, there are a numerous entertainment and recreational places to visit in city of Killeen including; All-In Poker Club, Stone-Tree Gold Club, The Boxing Club Killeen, Urban Air Trampoline Park, etc.

With the help of Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce, you can discover a wide range of shopping places and hotels to stay in Killeen. Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn and Holiday Inn are some of the popular hotels where you can stay during your visit in Killeen. A few of the places to shop for clothes and other accessories are Killeen Mall, Walmart, etc.

Focus Areas Of The Chamber –

Business Development

Community Development

Economic Development

For more information about Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce and to further explore the city of Killeen, call at (254) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548, Killeen, TX. You can also log on to https://www.killeenchamber.com/