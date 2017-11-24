24, November 2017: Whilst the purchasing of property or owning a home is considered one of the most significant investments anyone could ever make, San Diego California’s leading remodeling contractor, Marc Gieselmann, warns homeowners they should avoid fly-by-night contractors whose only aim is to hustle a quick buck at the expense of providing quality craftsmanship.

HK Construction, Inc., founded by Marc Gieselmann, is family owned and operated since 1990. They earn client trust by conducting business in a simple forthright manner and by keeping clients informed.

Marc, the principal owner of HK Construction, Inc., whose family-owned and operated company prides itself on a solid foundation made of honesty, affordability and dependability, raised the alarm in a recent article published on the company website, titled: “How to Find a Home Remodel Contractor You Can Trust”.

“And even though the work performed by these shady and unlicensed contractors looks great initially, and the fact you are happy to have saved money on what you considered a good deal that you couldn’t have passed up, over time the shoddy materials and workmanship will show, and you will waste even more financial resources trying to correct the previous problems,” noted Marc.

While one of the best forms of action a property owner can take if they are considering any serious work on their home, such as effecting addition or installing a loft, according to Marc, is to do a little online research.

Mark said this is important because a reputable company, like HK Construction in San Diego, would have had all the necessary information need to make an informed and conscientious decision.

“Using a reputable contractor saves you money and time in the long-run, and you can be assured that the work a licensed contractor has completed is of high quality and can be held up to industry standards,” said Marc, inviting readers to take a peek at the related honest home remodel contractor video link at https://youtu.be/YDLBXD_Ut4k.

