Laptops, smartphones, tablet devices, light emitting diodes (LED) televisions and other such electronic devices are a part of most of the people’s life. The transparent screens we observe in our daily life are made up of conductive films. Other than display devices, these films are used in heating applications such as automotive interior heating. Conductive films are also used for LEDs and photovoltaic cells which satisfy the demand of conductive material which allows the light to transmit through it. These films are made up of a base layer of a durable plastic material such as PET, coated with ITO (Indium tin oxide) on both the sides. Conductive films, specifically transparent conductive films seem to have a large and further developing market size due to evergreen demand of consumer electronics.
Conductive Films Market Dynamics
The electronics with touch panels seems to cover the major portion of global conductive films market. Thus the huge market size of consumer electronics has secured the global demand of conductive. Indium tin oxide (ITO) is the majorly applied conductive coating for transparent conductive films. With the rising demand of touchscreen panels for consumer electronics, the availability of indium is reducing, resulting in the rising prices of indium. Also, ITO has the limited environmental chemical stability which is responsible for device corrosion. These factors seem to be a restraint to the conductive film’s market. Although, various alternatives are available for the replacement of ITO such as transparent ohmlex films introduced by Kimoto Ltd, which is coated with the conductive polymer layer. Thus, the changing market trend makes it difficult for conductive films small players to sustain in the market. CNT (Carbon nanotubes) has also made a significant market presence, replacing ITO.
Conductive Films Market Segmentation
The conductive films market can be segmented on the basis of coating as
Indium tin oxide (ITO)
Fluorine-doped tin oxide (FTO)
Doped zinc oxide
Carbon nanotubes (CNT)
Ultra-thin metal film
Others
The conductive films market can be segmented on the basis of applications as
Consumer appliances
Capacitive controls
Electromagnetic interference shielding
Automotive Interior Heating
Aerospace Temperature Regulation
Solar panels
Others
The conductive films market can be segmented on the basis of base material as
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
Polyimide
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyester
Others
The conductive films market can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions as
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific excluding Japan
Japan
Conductive Films Market Regional Outlook
APEJ is the region with the highest consumption of consumer electronics, followed by North America and Western Europe. Within APEJ, China accounts for highest consumer electronics demand, comparable to Japan. As most of the consumer electronic devices contain a display or touch panel, conductive films market seems to be largest in the APEJ region. Japan has significant demand for consumer electronics. Considering heating applications, automotive industry accounts for the highest market share in Europe, followed by North America. With the depleting traditional natural resources for power generation, solar energy applications and solar panels demand is witnessing hike. In the region of Asia Pacific, where high plenty of solar energy is available and also requires much more power than current scenario due to increasing population. Thus, conductive films market seems to have an opportunity in solar panel applications. Although, the Middle East & Africa experience high solar energy but the region lacks in manufacturing capability which reduces the market size of solar panels, consumer electronics and thus, conductive films in the region.
Conductive Films Market Key Players
Some of the key players of conductive films market are
NanoIntegris Inc.
Teijin Ltd
Nitto Denko Corporation
TDK Corporation
DuPont E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
DONTECH, INC.
PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG
Kimoto Ltd
