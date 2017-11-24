In a nutshell:

The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Calibre 5 Swiss Made 300M WAY211A.FC6362 Men’s Watch is an easy choice for those who lead an active life involving sports and outdoors or both. It houses a Calibre 5 automatic movement, which has been built to take the impacts of intense sports activities including those in water, thanks to its 300 meters of water resistance. The sapphire crystal, with its anti-reflective coating, offers the clearest possible view of the dial and the luminous hands and indexes underneath, its black dial creating a high contrast providing maximum clarity.

The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Calibre 5 Swiss Made 300M WAY211A.FC6362 Men’s Watch sports a black, unidirectional bezel made of ceramic, offering durability greater than steel. The 41mm stainless steel case is mounted on a black nylon strap with yellow stitching and a fold-over deployment clasp ensuring maximum security against vigorous movements.

A little more info:

• The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Calibre 5 Swiss Made 300M WAY211A.FC6362 Men’s Watch is a hard-core sports/dive watch that follows the same tradition the Aquagraph and the Super Professional watches are built upon.

• The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Calibre 5 Swiss Made 300M WAY211A.FC6362 Men’s Watch with its ceramic bezel exhibits a sportier feel; its large hands and polished hour-markers making for a quick reading at a glance. The cyclops date window also adds to the clear visibility of the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Watch.

• The case is the same as the other Aquaracer models, only with a thicker bezel, which adds to the thickness of the case, imparting a substantial, chunky look. In a way, it resembles the watches that formed the Heuer 2000 series (1982), the last line of watches that was launched by none other than Jack Heuer himself. It brings back a slice of that nostalgia. The right combination of curves and sharp edges bring in the TAG Heuer heritage in sumptuous amounts, but reshaped to match a world that’s 35 years more advanced.

• The case back is not transparent; being a divers’ watch, it has the traditional divers’ helmet engraved upon it.

• The TAG Heuer Calibre 5 is a modified ETA 2824-2 automatic movement that has been COSC certified and bears Côtes de Genève decoration on the rotor, along with other engravings, which are the name of the brand, the name of the caliber and Swiss Made. With 25 Jewels, 28,800 bph and 38 hours power reserve on a fully wound mainspring, the Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre Men’s Watch is going to run flawlessly even if you decide to lay it off your wrist for a day or two.

