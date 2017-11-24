The global supply chain and management processes are increasingly being driven by automation and operational improvement. The global robotic palletizers market caters to extensive scope of application including bag palletizing, bundle palletizing, case palletizing, pail palletizing, battery palletizing, scrap metal palletizing, etc. Apart from above specific palletizing solutions the global market for robotic palletizers also caters to applications such as mix loads palletizing.

Robotic palletizers form an important product segment in the overall palletizing equipment market which includes conveyors, automatic guided vehicles, pallet dispensers or magazines, transfer carts, depalletizer etc. Manufacturers of robotic palletizers supply robotic palletizers cater to specific end user requirements such as speed, load carrying capacity, mixed loads capabilities, etc. Robotic palletizers are controlled through human machine interface (HMI) which allows easy and convenient operational control and programing of palletizing tasks to be performed by robotic palletizers. Evolutionary technological advancement in the global information control systems have allowed manufacturers to supply robotic palletizer solutions with greater flexibility and enhanced efficiency.

Global Robotic Palletizers Market: Segmentation

The global Robotic Palletizers market is segmented by speed type, application type and weight type.

As per speed type the robotic palletizers market can be segmented as follows:

Up to 10 cycles per minute

10 to 20 cycles per minutes

20 to 30 cycles per minutes

Above 30 cycles per minute

As per application, the robotic palletizers market can be segmented as follows:

Bag Palletizers

Case Palletizers

Pail Palletizers

Bundle Palletizers

Depalletizers

Others

As per weight type, the robotic palletizers market can be segmented as follows:

Up to 25 Kg

25 to 100 Kg

100 to 500 Kg

500 to 1000 Kg

Above 1000 Kg

Global Robotic Palletizers Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for robotic palletizers is driven particularly by cost effectiveness and efficiency provided by implementation of robotic palletizers into warehouse management and operations. Robotic palletizers form a critical part of warehousing wherein robotic palletizer prepares products for shipment by palletizing in a time efficient manner. The global robotic palletizers market is integrated with supply of ancillary technological solutions that include human machine interface (HMI), system integration, digital optics, design and user control interfaces, etc.

The global robotic palletizers market are demanded across industry segments to support supply chain and logistics processes. Robotic palletizers installed into manufacturing processes in as part of production lines are providing cost reduction benefits to a wide array of industries. Robotic palletizers are installed as part of manufacturing lines in industries such as beverages, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, etc. The global market for robotic palletizers is characterized by research and product development activities that result into optimization in product solutions. Robotic palletizers are manufactured with reduced floor space requirements. In September 2017, Fanuc America Corporation launched robotic palletizers for craft beer can lines. Robotic palletizers for craft beer can lines support the automation objectives by robotically performing palletizing of craft beer cans. Robotic palletizers have revolutionized the palletizing processes for global warehouse operators as traditional layer or manual palletizing operations are increasingly being replaced by robotic palletizers. Robotic palletizers provide warehouse operators to reduce costs, improve process reliability, inculcate flexibility into palletizing processes, reduce maintenance requirements and assure levels of safety into overall warehouse operations.

Global Robotic Palletizers Market: Regional Outlook

The global robotic palletizers market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Robotic Palletizers Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global robotic palletizers include Flexicell, Inc., Columbia Machine, Inc., American-Newlong, Inc., Chantland MHS, Mollers North America, Inc., Yaskawa America, Inc., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Fanuc America Corporation, and Clevertech S.p.A.