Plumber In DC has recently announced that it is expanding its plumbing services to include corporate and commercial plumbing. Plumber In DC stated that plumbing problems can severely hurt business, and the company’s decision to expand its commercial plumbing services will help ensure that area businesses stay successful. Plumber In DC went on to state that it intends to relieve DC area business owners of the stress and hassle of having to deal with plumbing problems, handling them for them quickly and efficiently.

Plumber In DC went on to announce that its expanded corporate and commercial plumbing services include, but are not limited to, sewage line or sewer main repair, repair of HVAC units, and water heater repair. Plumber In DC stated that it has extensive experience with sewer system repair, which can be one of the most difficult repairs that a business faces. https://www.facebook.com/plumberindc/

Plumber In DC also announced that plumbing issues can be a hassle for business owners who are trying to own and operate a company. Plumber In DC stated that, for this reason, its expanded corporate and commercial plumbing services are beneficial to the business community in DC. Plumber In DC stated that its expanded commercial plumbing services allow for service to any type of business, including small, family-owned businesses, shops, restaurants, industrial facilities, and large corporations. Plumber In DC went on to state that it is proud to be able to offer these services to businesses throughout the DC area. Further company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/+PlumberInDCWashington

In its closing comments, Plumber In DC was able to provide some brief company information. Plumber In DC stated that, when it first began, it was established as a family-owned company. Plumber In DC went on to state that it remains a family business to this day. Plumber In DC also stated that it employs licensed master plumbers and master gas fitters. Plumber In DC concluded by stating that its service capabilities include, but are not limited to, sewer service, water heater repair, pipe repair, gas line repair, and remodeling services. Reviews for the company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Plumber+In+DC/@38.896187,-78.1653907,8z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1splumber+in+dc!3m4!1s0x89b7c81b294e4999:0xd6f5c6d60ba1f78d!8m2!3d38.9326859!4d-77.022313

