According to a latest report with title “Phosphoric Acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global phosphoric acid market is estimated to generate a revenue of US$ 30,000 Mn by the end of 2022 with a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Phosphoric acid is primarily used to acidify food products, beverages and also utilized for preparing numerous types of phosphates to be used in fertilizers. It is used in monoammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), trisodium phosphate (TSP) and food additives and industrial uses.

The report begins with executive summary containing key information about the market such as revenue and CAGR. The next section of market overview provides basic information to the readers such as introduction including market taxonomy and market definition, historical and forecast of market size 2012 to 2022, year-on-year growth, market dynamics, supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, supplier list to mention a few. The market dynamics section examines the factors driving the market, identifies restraints in the growth of the market, observes key trends and finds out opportunities available. As per the report, liberalization of fertilizer production Industry and shortage of cultivable lands are some of the factors that drive the global phosphoric acid market.

For detailed insight into the global phosphoric acid market, the report has segmented the market into end-use, applications and region. The end-use application further sub-segmented into monoammonium phosphate (MAP), trisodium phosphate (TSP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), other phosphorus based fertilizer, food additives and industrial uses. The applications segment is divided into fertilizers and non-fertilizers. Geographically, the report is categorized into key regions which are Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East, North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa and Japan. The report examines the global phosphoric acid market sub-segment wise and shares analysis in terms of comparison in revenue, market share and year-on-year growth.

The report studies the competition landscape in the global market of phosphoric acid and profiles some of the key companies for its readers. The companies considered are J.R. Simplot Co., Ma’aden Phosphate Company, Agrium, Inc., Wengfu Group Co., Ltd., Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Eurochem Group AG, Inc., Yunnan Yuntianhua Co., Ltd., The Mosaic Co. and OCP S.A.

During the analysis, the primary and secondary research methodologies have been used with inputs from industry experts.

