Pharmasynth Formulations Ltd is a pharmaceutical company that has been serving the nation since 1984. Pharmasynth has been established with an intention to provide high quality medicines to the common people at affordable prices. The company wants to bring the high quality medicines to the reach of the common people. The pharmaceutical company has a strong manufacturing base set up in the cities of Delhi and Haridwar. The company that is now more than three decades old, has earned a respectable position amongst the manufacturers, trade circles and medical profession. The holy city of Haridwar hosts the state of the art and GMP certified manufacturing unit. This unit produces some of the top most quality products that aim to serve the common people who are suffering from various ailments. The company provides a religious and also patriotic personal touch to all the people. The company very strongly believes in the almighty and also in our sovereignty. The manufacturing unit at Haridwar is well equipped with the latest and sophisticated machines that have the capacity to produce world class products that are free of any kind of contamination. There are many stringent procedures and checks in place to ensure that all the products are of top quality.

All the inputs including raw materials, packaging materials, consumables and others have to pass through quality tests and checks. The quality team ensures that only high quality materials are used to produce the formulations. Pharmasynth Formulations Company goes beyond manufacturing to develop individuals who are committed to serve the organization. The company offers several other services which include Ethical Marketing, Third Party Manufacturing and also pharma franchisee. If you are interested in becoming a pcd pharma franchisee, all that you need to do is to visit the website of Pharmasynth Formulations and submit your details so that you will get a call from the company and take up the discussions further to offer their services as a franchise for your company. Pharmasynth welcomes anyone who is competent, qualified and well trained to join the company and work towards fulfilling the common goal that is serving the humanity.

It is the commitment and dedication of the company to serve the ailing humanity of the nation as well as their business acumen that has won the company many accolades on both the national and at the international platform.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725