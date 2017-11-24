AUDI HEAD RAHIL ANSARI AND HUWEI INDIA CMO SUHAIL TARIQ AMONG JURORS FOR NEW18.COM’S ANNUAL AUTO & TECH AWARDS

National, 24th November 2017: News18.com, one of India’s top breaking news websites, recently announced its annual marquee property – the Tech and Auto Awards, India’s first combined awards for Technology and Automotive sector. The unique awards show aims to recognise and honour innovative products from the tech and auto sectors that have set the standards in their respective fields. The extravagant event will be held on 29th November 2017 at New Delhi. The jury members for this distinctive property comprise some of the most sought after names from both national and international technology and auto sectors.

​The prestigious jury includes Rahil Ansari (Head, Audi India), who at 38 is the youngest Brand Director for Audi, across the globe. The panel also comprises Pranay Jivrajka (Founding Partner – OLA), an alumnus of IIT – Bombay, he is Ola’s founding partner and a part of the company’s core team since its inception in 2011. Sandeep Bhushan (Director- Facebook, South Asia), an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, who holds experience across fields of Media, CPG and Technology is also a part of the jury.

Other members on the panel are Jatin Ahuja (Founder & MD, Big Boy Toyz Ltd), Suhail Tariq (CMO, Huawei India Consumer Business Group), Ashish Bhatia (Technology Columnist), Nikhil Chawla (Founder & Editor-In-Chief, The Unbiased Blog), Sandeep Budki (Founder & Managing Editor, The Mobile Indian), Ranojoy Mukherjee (Ex-SIAM Dy Director, Auto Journalist), Vikram Gour (Founder & Editor, MotorScribes), Ramesh Somani (Founder & CEO, Exhibit Technologies), and Sumit Dayal (Photographer).

In a short span of time, since the announcement of the awards property, approximately 1.5 lakh votes have been received from the online audience, for various award categories.

One of the many highlights of the evening is a Key Note speech by Mr. Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.

Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India said, “I am honoured to be a part of News18’s unique Tech and Auto Awards property. The awards is a celebration for both the tech and auto industry combined. At the event, I am looking forward to meet leaders, innovators and creators of transformational designs and innovations that will define the future of technology and auto industry.”

Siddhartha Sharma, Editor Technology and Automobiles News18.com said, “We at News18.com have always believed in innovations and setting up trends for others to follow. The Tech And Auto Awards is a part of that initiative as we believe that why should the Indian consumer wait for Detroit and Silicon valley to make innovations for us. The Tech and Auto Awards also presents a unique platform for the Technology and Automotive industry of India to come together under one roof and pave the way for future innovations and products in terms of technology and automobiles that are solution centric to Indian consumers. This is also a one of its kind awards events in India, and we as a part of a young and a very small team here at News18.com are proud of.”

Commenting on the announcement for the jury members, Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital said, “Products of both tech and auto industries are more often than not judged on similar principles by consumers; the design, innovation, power, style amongst other factors. So, it is an absolute pleasure to bring experts, leaders, entrepreneur, achievers and more from both the fields under one roof for News18’s Tech and Auto Awards. It will be an evening to celebrate excellence, converse and let ideas perpetuate for steadfast growth of the two sectors.”