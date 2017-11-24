Affluent people attending events and parties is a common phenomenon in different parts of the world and when it comes to organizing or hosting events, the right event management service provider is pretty useful to render proper event-management services. If you are a customer looking forward to hosting an event then visit online and you get plenty of options to hire the best services in this regard.

In the previous decades, the event management industry grew significantly and their contributions to the Indian economy cannot be ignored. Experts are of the opinion that the growth in the event management industries is just the start of a new era. There has been a continuous rise in the number as well as the scale of events and this is regarded as a potential growth driver in the Event industry. This has led to an increase in the need for qualified professionals who have the skills, ability to design, plan, execute as well as evaluate the event management.

There are acclaimed Event Management companies available in different parts of the country. These businesses like the NAME (National Academy of Media and Events) highlight the services they offer to the customers. The training institutes highlight the courses they offer to the prospective candidates.

Among the popular courses offered to the event management students are included the following:

– Event management

– Professional diploma in event management, public relations, and wedding planning

– Diploma in event management and wedding planning

– Certification in event volunteering

– Certification in event management

– Professional diploma in advertising, ad filmmaking

– Advertising and integrated marketing communication

– Certification in advertising and public relations

– Filmmaking workshop

– Workshops

– Scriptwriting and copywriting

– Ad filmmaking and advertising

– Acting classes

According to NAME (National Academy of Media and Events),“The various subjects and its contents included in the different event management courses are well-prepared after thorough research and participation of the professionals and the experts in the field. Our Course aims to create a new breed of innovative event managers, entrepreneurs, and specialists with skills required in different areas of the event and the marketing industry.”

About NAME Edu

The NAME (National Academy of Media and Events) is an acclaimed event management training provider in Kolkata, India. The institute offers a range of event management courses to the prospective candidates. The institute offers specialized professional courses in Event Management, Wedding Planning, Film-Making, Public Relations, Advertising and various other short-term programs.

For additional details regarding the company visit the company http://nameedu.in/event-management-course/

Contact:

Company: National Academy of Media and Events

Address: MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street, Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal, India

Phone: 9830216321

Email: info.nameedu@gmail.com