According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global military shelter market looks good with opportunities in expandable shelters, personnel shelters, vehicle mounted shelters, container, and command posting shelter segment. The global military shelter market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers of this market are increase in military expenditure and increase in conflict in different regions of the world.

In this market, expandable, personnel, vehicle mounted, command posting, and container are the segments of the military shelter type. Lucintel predicts that the demand for containers is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due to multi functionality of containers.

Within the military shelter market, conventional materials military shelter is expected to remain the largest market by material type. Lower price and durability are the major factors, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to high usage of military shelter in this region and involvement of USA in war.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand of new mobile military shelter, increasing conflict between the neighboring countries and rise in defense budget.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include technological advancements of raw materials in military shelters and focus on mobile capability of military shelters. General Dynamics, AAR Mobility Systems, Marshall Specialty Vehicle, Kratos (Gichner), and Nordic Shelter are the major manufacturers of military shelter.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global military shelter market by shelter type, material type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Military Shelter Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global military shelter market by shelter type, material type, and region as follows:

By shelter type (Value $ Million from 2010 to 2021):

• Expandable Military Shelter

• Personnel Military Shelter

• Vehicle Mounted Military Shelter

• Command Posting Military Shelter

• Container

• Others

By material type (Value $ Million from 2010 to 2021):

• Composite Military Shelter

• Conventional Military Shelter

By region (Value $ Million from 2010 to 2021):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

