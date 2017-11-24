Having delicious and flavorsome food is a never-ending want of most of us. But the talent of eating and let others eat is very often found. Rarely, people enjoy preparing tasty dishes, snacks, desserts. But today bakery training courses are available with different institutes almost in every city that offers a platform to learn to prepare variety of snacks and desserts.

24-Nov-2017, Delhi: With the growing awareness of the effect that food has on health and well-being, there is a great demand for culinary professionals who can prepare food that is not only beautiful and delicious, but health supportive as well. Several institutes offer bakery courses at cheaper rates for around 2 months. AIBTM aims at spreading unique art of cooking among those who value the importance of tasty food in their lives.

Training programs in collaboration with foreign institutions offer opportunities for study abroad. International experience will give professionals a global status in the field of bakery. Bakery training courses like short and medium term programs are designed to meet the needs of the industry. Industry specific programs will focus on special areas.

We strive to provide thorough knowledge and understanding of health supportive foods, their properties and preparation. We cover a range of recipes ranging from authentic Indian to Cuisine’s from all parts of the world. Aspirants can also opt for courses like International diploma in bakery craft, which will offer them a complete degree in this food Industry, simultaneously will give an exposure to your career at international level.

We have other courses like:

• Post Graduate Diploma – Bakery Science & Technology

• Diploma in Patisserie & Artisan Bakery Craft

• Advance Diploma in Patisserie & Bakery Craft

• Certification programs

• Winter Bakery Camp

• Artisan Bakery and Patisseries

• Entrepreneurship Development Program

• Entrepreneurship Development Program – Eggless

• EDP – Artisan Bakery & Patisseries (Weekends)

• Bread Technology

• Biscuit & Cookies Technology

• Cakes & Sweet Goods

• Applied Bakery Science

• Food Safety, Quality Control & Laboratory Practice

Work with professional chefs and enjoy your talent by preparing delicious and flavorsome dishes. Bring your talent to the lime light and give it an exposure to the outer world food industries. Show your talent and be a master chef.

About the Company: AIBTM is a specialized type of comprehensive training and research center specifically designed for giving practical knowledge for baking technology and related topics. AIBTM brings the best skills, knowledge, training procedures, and culture related to wheat and grain based products. All programs have been prepared with industry guidance.

