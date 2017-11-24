In this report, the global Solar Cell Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solar Cell Materials in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Solar Cell Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

DuPont

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Material Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation LLC

LDK Solar Co. Ltd.

Okmetic

Applied Materials, Inc

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Atecom Technology Co., Ltd.

Topsil GlobalWafers A/S

Silicor Materials, Inc.

Targray Technology International, Inc

Honeywell

Coveme

Ferrotec Corporation

Hangzhou First Applied Material Co. Ltd.

Topray Solar

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Material

Polycrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

Others

By Product

Front Sheet

Encapsulant

Back Sheet

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Solar Cell Materials for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Utility

