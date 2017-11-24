Market Overview:

Food bars are high in fiber and protein, which includes candy bars, protein bars, energy bars, oats bars, and others. They are consumed as a healthy alternative for snacks and are available in different flavors such as chocolate, fruits, peanut butter, savory, spices, and others. Among the different food bars, the energy bars are loaded with carbs and sugar mainly used for quick boost during long distance training sessions of an athlete. Whereas protein bars are high in protein content and are best used as a meal replacement.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the food bars market

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.)

Clif Bar & Company. (U.S.)

General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Quaker Oats Company (U.S.)

CAVEMAN FOODS (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis

On the basis of type, the food bars are segmented into candy bars, energy bars, protein bars, oats bars, and others. However, protein bars are growing at the fastest rate than the others. Protein bars are rich in protein content and its market is driven by the rising population of health conscious individuals focusing on nutritional level of the food.

On the basis of flavors, the food bars are segmented into chocolates, fruits, peanut butter, savoury, spices, and others. Chocolate flavor dominates the global market. On the other hand, the peanut butter segment is expected to experience a steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Findings:

Sugar free food bars are gaining acceptance from majority of population

Germany, Canada, Belgium, France, and Italy are the major exporters of food bars

Segments:

The global food bars market is segmented on the basis of type, which include candy bars, energy bars, protein bars, oats bars, and others. Among all, protein bars segment is growing at the fastest rate as compared to others on account of rising concern among the consumers for the nutritional level of the food.

On the basis of flavors, the food bars are segmented into chocolates, fruits, peanut butter, savory, spices, and others. The chocolate flavor dominates the global market. However, peanut butter is expected to have a steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the food bars are segmented into store based and non-store based. However, the food bars are mainly sold through grocery wholesalers, retail stores, and food service providers.

Market Segmentation

Food Bars Market is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

