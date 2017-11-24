Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) November 23, 2017 – Fairfax Mortgage Investments is excited to unveil its new website design, which includes a large amount of content unique to the new site. Fairfax Mortgage Investments (FMI) is a Fairfax Mortgage broker that has always been willing to take on a wide variety of financing scenarios, including helping a first time home buyer purchase their first property. Now, through their new website, potential and present clients will be able to learn more about the types of situations which make a perfect fit for the services provided by FMI. The team at FMI has always welcomed a challenge, and the new website design and content will be able to provide visitors with more information on how FMI can help them meet the demands of their personal financial challenges, whether they are a first time home buyer or long time real estate investor.

The first of the changes to the FMI site has been to update the Fairfax Mortgage broker website to make it fit more closely with modern design aesthetics. Modern websites tend to share certain typical types of navigation structures, and by updating their own site, FMI has made it as easy as possible for visitors to find the specific information they are looking for. That includes the wealth of new content that has been added to the site to help visitors find helpful information regarding FMI and their mortgage brokerage services. For both existing homeowners and those who are considering entering the real estate market for the first time, FMI’s new website has information that will show just how the firm can help visitors achieve their homeownership goals. New content includes a detailed explanation of the different types of financial products that FMI can utilize to help clients meet their goals, including but not limited to FHA loans, Bridge Loans, Home Improvement Loans and first time home buyer loans. The new mortgage broker website includes a special section dedicated a specific program for people looking to make that exciting leap into homeownership for the first time. With the modern design process and aesthetic implemented into the new website, visitors to the FMI site should find the experience user friendly, with the information they’re searching for right at their fingertips.

Fairfax Mortgage Investments has been in business since 1990, when Fairfax Mortgage broker Barron Rothenbuescher opened the doors in order to provide financing solutions for home buyers throughout VA, MD and Washington, D.C. The company’s reputation is built on finding financing solutions in the difficult situations where other providers may simply come up short. FMI can be reached by calling 703-214-7255, or on the web at https://www.fairfaxmortgage.com. The business is headquartered at 3900 University Dr #300, Fairfax, VA, 22030.

