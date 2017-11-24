Earning a master’s degree is an excellent way to jumpstart your career and enter a more successful and advanced place. To enroll in a master’s program, you must first earn a bachelor’s degree. Students who choose to continue their education often have a significant advantage to earn the degree of Post Graduate Diploma in Bakery Science and Technology.

24-Nov-2017, Greater Noida: What is a Master in Catering? Primarily, by getting a degree in catering, the students prepare to manage his own catering business or other food hospitality company. Courses generally focus on duration and resources management, money, marketing, accounting and recruitment processes. It is important that students understand that a degree program in catering is more like a business program than a culinary program. It is unusual for courses to focus on cooking skills.

Studying catering provides students with excellent time management skills and prepares them for successful business career. Scholars interested in entrepreneurship also benefit from acquiring leadership and managerial skills, for which they have to start their own business or conduct an existing company.

We offer various courses like:

• Diploma in Patisserie & Artisan Bakery Craft

• Advance Diploma in Patisserie & Bakery Craft

• Post Graduate Diploma – Bakery Science & Technology

• Certification programs

• Winter Bakery Camp

• Entrepreneurship Development Program – Eggless

• Artisan Bakery and Patisseries

• Entrepreneurship Development Program

• Cakes & Sweet Goods

• Bread Technology

• Biscuit & Cookies Technology

• Food Safety, Quality Control & Laboratory Practice

• Applied Bakery Science

• EDP – Artisan Bakery & Patisseries

Catering and restaurant management degree programs prepare students to market, plan and run a restaurant and other types of food service establishments. Students can choose associate or Diploma in Bakery Technology and Management. Graduates from these programs widely learn different duties, which include recruitment and firing, tasting and preparation of food, coordination between the kitchen and service staff, and the supply and monitoring of the list of resources.

