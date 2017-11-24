Market Highlights

Civil Helicopter Market, although considered as sluggish or slow moving market and have acquired a meagre share in the aerospace industry over the years; the market has witnessed a considerable growth owing to its effectiveness in reaching the Remote, High Altitude area and Natural Disasters affected areas and efficiency of saving innumerable lives, protecting property and providing support after infrastructure was destroyed.

The Global Civil Helicopter Market is growing at a steady pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Civil Helicopter will grow moderately over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness s slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surpassing growth at a moderate or even a slow CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2023).

In the recent years, there has been major focus on enabling the helicopters for operation in remote areas and in areas where airfields are under development or completely non-existent by using vertical take-off and landing capabilities. Moreover, the increasing demand for offshore transportation and demand for helicopters in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) & law enforcement are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

The current year was overwhelmed with unprecedented earthquakes, fires, hurricanes, flooding and other natural disasters. And the world witnessed an extensive wildfire season in British Columbia region, Chile, Portugal and California also reported historic fires and the wildfire seasons overall continued to get longer and more intense. In July this year, a series of lightning stroked the Caribu region igniting more than 150 fires within a few hours.

Major wildfires north of San Francisco triggered the largest mobilization of fire fighting air tankers and helicopters capable of waterbombing arrived in recorded time span to rescue. While the West Coast of North America was busy dealing these natural disasters; farther South America Region was oblivious about what is going to serve in their plates in the form of Massive Earthquake, on 7th. Sep this year, the strongest earthquake hit Mexico. And then followed the Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria affecting Atlantic and Caribbean respectively.

The key players of the global civil helicopter market are Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., AVIC Helicopter Company, Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, MD Helicopters Inc., Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters JSC and Robinson Helicopter Company.

Industry News:

In Oct.2017, Airbus Helicopters announced that they have developed their an experimental image processing management system “Eye for Autonomous Guidance and Landing Extension” (Eagle) for autonomous vertical flight. The Eagle system will perform automatic approaches and landing in challenging conditions to raise the safety of aircraft. Test Flights are in the last stage and soon the Helicopter will be operational demonstrating the future of sense and avoidance applications for autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) systems.

8 Nov.2017, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., a Texas-based helicopter manufacturer, signed a new sales agreement with Reignwood International Investment Group Co Ltd in Beijing. The agreement will help Bell Helicopter to solidify their relations with Reignwood and their commitment to develop Civil Helicopter industry in China.

7 Nov.2017, Bell 505Jet Ranger X Helicopter of Bell Helicopter’ Receives Certification by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The Bell 505 has received certification from the civil certification authorities in the United States, Australia, Chile, Guatemala, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand , Peru, South Korea, Argentina and most recently Japan, said the spokesperson of Bell Helicopter. The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is Bell Helicopter’s new five-seat aircraft incorporating dynamic components, advanced aerodynamic design, a dual channel FADEC Turbomeca Arrius 2R engine, according to the company website

Global Civil Helicopters Market:

The economic slowdown in 2008 had adversely impacted the Civil Helicopter Market with severe decline in of the number of delivered units. Thus, economic uncertainties are major restraints for this market.

