The Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Aqualand Diver Watch BJ2120-07E runs on the Citizen’s Eco-Drive power-generation system. That kind of says all about its reliability and accuracy; the conversion of light to electrical energy and its storage and disbursal is a continuous process that runs without user input, apart from exposing it to light from time to time. The Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Aqualand Diver Watch BJ2120-07E has a solar panel fitted under the translucent dial, which does the trick. The Eco-Drive technology is a green one, for you don’t need to replace batteries. That’s less pollution for the environment.

There’s another advantage to the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Aqualand Diver Watch BJ2120-07E. There been no requirement to replace batteries, there is no need to open the caseback. The factory seal remains intact for as long as you want, which is safety and protection guaranteed for the entire watch from dust, water and humidity.

The Super Aqualand is the name by which the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Aqualand Diver Watch BJ2120-07E is mostly known as; it is one of the most advanced and stylish Aqualand that Citizen ever developed. High on both precision and reliability amidst the most unforgiving conditions, the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Aqualand Diver Watch BJ2120-07E watch came out two decades later than first Aqualand in 1985 but with concepts rooted in the same philosophy, revolutionizing the entire divers’ watch concept.

The Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Aqualand Diver Watch BJ2120-07E is a much renovated version of the earlier Aqualand and is also one of the most advanced and stylish Aqualand-s ever built.

Features & functions:

• Depth sensor: Designed to work efficiently under high pressure, the watch detects even the most negligible changes in depths up to 50 meters. It also shows the maximum depth reached.

• DLC: The Diamond like Carbon coating is present on the bezel, on the crown and the depth sensor. It provides a smooth finish and brings an elegant tint to the Citizen Watches. Offers an excellent abrasion resistance.

• Chronograph: Times your diving and speed.

• One-way rotating bezel: Works as a countdown timer.

• Water resistance: A screw-in back cover and a screw-down crown ensure not even a speck of moisture gets in.

• Insufficient charge warning: Tells you the time of feeding.

• Depth-alert function: So that you don’t get carried away.

Not just for diving, the Citizen Promaster Pilot Watch is ready for the land and the air as well. Whether you are heading the beach or the rough terrains or the sky above, this impressive piece of technology keeps you equipped for all adverse situations that are common for adventures. Even the urban ones!

