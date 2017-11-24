Bottle labelling plays an important role in packaging. The main aim of bottle labelling machines is to prepare a label so that it can be fixed on to the bottles. Bottle labelling machines provides labels on the bottles which helps the company to enhance brand image. Bottle labels enable increased awareness regarding the nutritional information of the product, along with key information such as maximum retail price, expiry date, and other instructions.

Bottle labelling machines is used in various end use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, Industrial packaging, consumer goods, chemical & petro-chemical industries etc. For achieving high-speed, manufacturers have developed automatic bottle labelling machines through which, hundreds of bottles can be labeled within a few minutes. Bottle labelling machines is best suited for bottles of PET in pharmaceutical industries, pesticides, mineral water, food products and in chemical industries having various dimensional requirement for label sizes. High demand from manufacturers for packaging solutions which facilitate enhancement of brand image, is expected to positive impact demand for bottle labelling machines, over the forecast period, ultimately bolstering growth of the global bottle labelling machines market.

Global bottle labelling machines market: Market Dynamics

The global bottle labeling machines market is expected to grow on the backdrop of increase in penetration of modern technology. Integration of technologies such as embedded barcodes, is one of the major factors, expected to boost growth of the global bottle labelling machines market. With the help of barcodes, the price and the product information can be obtained very easily, which keeps the consumer updated about product information, and also increase chances of getting picked off the shelf at the retail stores. Barcodes on the labels facilitate real time tracking of the products, and in turn, helps the end user remain updated about product location. The success of this technology can be exemplified by the increasing penetration of modern trade across the world. Manufacturers are capitalizing on the flourishing FMCG sector to enhance brand image. Bottle labelling machines are witnessing increased penetration in various end use industries. Packaging manufacturers require installing different sizes of the label to be labeled on the various shapes of the bottle which puts an extra burden on the packaging manufacturers.

Global bottle labelling machines market: Segmentation

The bottle labelling market can be segmented on the basis of application, machines type, end use industry –

On the basis of application, bottle labelling machines can be segmented as:

Top bottle labelling machine

Top and Bottom bottle labelling machine

Front bottle labelling machine

Front and Back bottle labelling machine

Side bottle labelling machine

On the basis of machines type, the global bottle labelling machines market is segmented as:

Automatic bottle labelling machine

Semi-automatic bottle labelling machine

Manual bottle labelling machines

On the basis of product type, the global bottle labelling machines market is segmented as:

Label Heads bottle labelling machine

Label Print and Apply bottle labelling machine

Liner-less bottle labelling systems

Cross web labels bottle labelling machine

Label dispensers bottle labelling machine

On the basis of end use industry, the global bottle labelling machines market is segmented as:

Food and Beverage industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals and Fertilizers Industry

Others

Global bottle labelling machines market: Regional Outlook

The global bottle labelling machines market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows:

North America

Japan

Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa

Being the world’s largest merchandise exporter, APEJ is expected to lead the world bottle labelling machines market. North America is expected to follow APEJ region due to its high consumption of merchandise goods. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to witness moderate growth, over the forecast period. Growth in the bottle labelling machines market in MEA and Latin America is expected to be slower than the APEJ region. Japan is expected to contribute a significant share in the global bottle labelling machines market due to its highest per capita expenditure on the packaging.

Global bottle labelling machines market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bottle labelling machines market are:

Atwell Self-Adhesive Labellers, Multi Pack, AccuPharma Machinery, P.E. LABELLERS S.p.A., KBW Packaging, and Quadrel Labeling Systems, among others.