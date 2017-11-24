Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (webnewswire) November 22, 2017 – At Home Flooring has a long-standing commitment to providing supreme service in home flooring in Pittsburgh featuring a wide range of colors and designs to cater to the requirements of their clients. Their range of flooring solutions includes hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpet.

A spokesperson for the company explained, “Our goal is to turn this ordinary need – flooring – into an extraordinary experience. From your first visit to our page, to scheduling your free estimate, to the selection process, the products, the installation, and the maintenance, our aim is to provide you with the highest possible quality.”

Their flooring solutions are renowned for superior quality and durability. Their professional team of installers is experienced and knowledgeable, and offers both readymade and custom flooring works for clients. Their hardwood features protective coatings for superior stain resistance, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

“Our Hardwood features G88 Ceramic Coating System for superior stain resistance, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. With its fashion-forward, traditional, and contemporary designs it is available in 18 Woodgrain colorations that feature a 12mil or 20mil wear layers suited for any demanding environment,” explained the spokesperson.

Their beautiful tile flooring solutions are offered in a range of options namely Urbanite, Mingle, Paramount, Glamour, Formations, Cliffside, Cellar and more. The tile floor designs deliver a more consistent and refined look that blends perfectly with a home’s interior décor. Being available in a variety of color tones, their tile flooring makes a bold statement in style.

The company is currently gearing up for the launch of Do It Yourself flooring services. Clients can convey what they are looking for and their experts will deliver the relevant solution that fits such requirements. Customers will be able to reach out to them via email or chat on their official website for more information on this upcoming feature soon.

“Leveraging tenured and lasting distributor relationships, At Home Flooring, LLC can be the definitive source for your flooring product needs. Whether it’s carpet, tile, hardwood, or Vinyl we have the ability to source the perfect product for your next project and install it with the highly skilled craftsmanship your project deserves,” expressed the spokesperson.

With their ability to innovate, At Home Flooring has evolved to become one amongst the favored home flooring companies in Pittsburgh.

About At Home Flooring, LLC:

At Home Flooring, LLC is a local family-owned business centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania offering innovative flooring solutions at competitive rates. For more details, visit http://athomeflooringpgh.com

Contact Name: Bill Pierce

Address:

2844 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA

USA 15216

Phone: 412-344-0184

