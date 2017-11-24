Abby and Gaurav’s first unusual and unexpected encounter with each other has made things quite awkward for both of them. They both feel nervous and are silent around each other now. There are butterflies in Abby’s stomach thinking about Gaurav. While she is trying to understand what happened, she also feels guilty to have cheated on Dhruv. She is in a dilemma as she thinks to herself whether she has really cheated on Dhruv since she is not even in a relationship with him yet. With her confusion reaching its peak and not being able to handle it anymore, Abby decides to seek help from RJ Ali.