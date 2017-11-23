Unique Medicare concentrates all our strength to develop scientific research-based ingredients to make more people get better life worldwide. We believe firmly regarding people and principle as important. We offer scientific research-based products like Hair growth supplements, Cosmetics, Skin care solutions to make more people get better life word wide.

INNOVATION

UMC pursues the highest technical development based on scientific research

TRUST

UMC no longer compromise with irrationality under any circumstances

Human being

UMC has philosophy of having a place a people place by the people, for the people, of the people

ALA (5-Aminolevulinic acid)

5-Aminolevulinic acid (Natural activity compound) is the first compound in the porphyria synthesis pathway. Immune system increase effect. No tolerance to the animal, plant and others

ALA+Peptide

The first Synthesis technology over the world ALA+Peptide makes up for ALA defects

(Defects: low skin penetration, toxicity from UV)

5 types of ALA+Peptide

ALACELL, ALAVAX, ALAHEAL, ALASKIN, ALAPRO have the functions of whitening, wrinkle improvement, UV-blocking, skin regeneration effect, the protective effect on the skin

ALAVAX

• The most effective on hair supplement product

• Quickly and no negative effects

• Being made of natural metabolite

• Prolonged use is available

• For both men and women

• It compares with other representative hair care products were exhibited a hair care effect, quickly. No negative effects.

• As market based on hair care product grow, ALAVAX explore the way that enter the home-care and service market. (shampoos and cosmetics)

A clinical testing using ALAVAX

• Department of Dermatology, Kyung-pook National University School of medicine.

• Collection 6peoples’ hair as In vitro and cultivation of the hair to William E media, Measurement of the hair for a week

• Negative group : a culture fluid , a culture fluid + ethanol

• Positive group : injecting Minoxidil group / ALAVAX, ALAVAX + LED investigation

• ALAVAX has effective in hair than Minoxidil group

An animal testing by Bio FD & C Co., Ltd

A status of intellectual property rights, Unique Medicare Co., Ltd

• Patent No.: 10-1385196

• Registration date : April.8, 2014

• Patentee: UMC Co.,Ltd (GIST)

• Title of the invention: A composite using the light investigation including photosensitizers-Peptide is for hair growth