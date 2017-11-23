The ketogenic diet, often referred to as the “keto diet,” remains one of the most popular diets addressing weight gain and obesity. Tasteaholics offers dieters a comprehensive guide on how to how to get started and find success.

The keto diet is a low carbohydrate, high fat diet. The diet involves reducing your carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat to put your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. While in this state, your body becomes more efficient at burning fat for energy and shifts the body’s metabolism away from carbs.

Along with weight loss, it’s been found to be effective in reducing risk factors for diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s and epilepsy.

Rami Abramov and Vicky Ushakova founded Tasteaholics.com in 2015 to help people master creating delicious and healthy low carb food. The site seeks to guide them to the truth behind nutrition, dieting and overall health.

The website features a complete keto diet guide including a free copy of its 14-day keto meal plan. The plan features two full weeks of recipes to help dieters kickstart their diet.

Tasteaholics also offers a series of Keto in Five ecookbooks that each contain 30 recipes. Every recipe requires just five ingredients and has up to 5 grams of net carbs, meaning dieters can even have seconds and stay within their daily carb limit.

Each ebook features caloric and macronutrient data so that dieters can track their meals easily. They also feature helpful recipe notes and tips for tracking progress and meals.

The four-book series covers breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts and are discounted if purchased as a bundle.

Dieting isn’t easy, and starting a new diet can seem overwhelming. Tasteaholics breaks down the basics of the keto diet and includes a keto calculator that tells dieters how many grams of fat, protein and carbs they should eat each day.

