Mumbai, February 23th, 2017: Koelgreen, a part of the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is one of the biggest genset manufacturers in India. Koelgreen brings to you latest technology generators using modern design and simulation technology.

KOEL Gensets is one of India’s largest genset manufacturers and sellers across both, diesel and petrol generators. In its diesel generators category, Kirloskar generator products KOEL Green and KOEL Chhota Chilli have more than one million gensets being serviced across the globe.

In the small generator category, the Koel Chhota Chilli petrol generator offers the benefit of mobility and portability along with the simulation of the latest technology. It is considered an ideal solution for mobile workshops and small business establishments. Features such as easy kick start, silent design with stable output, easy maneuverability, recoil start as a standard option, and compliant to the latest revised emission norms are a part of Kirloskar generators.

The brand offers various benefits acrossitspower generation products including inverter generator and small generators in diesel and petrol categories. Along with low running costs, quick response, the Kirloskar gensets offer prompt delivery and set up at door step along with the entire control on your fingertips. The kirloskar brand offers power solutions for home and business enterprise as well. From exhaust management systems to generators and allied equipment, Kirloskar offers comprehensive solutions in the power generation equipment category.

About Kirloskar:

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) is a star company of Kirloskar group. Koelgreen is also one of the largest power generating set manufacturers in the world. Headquartered in Pune with four state- of- the- art manufacturing plant, the Koelgreen vertical of the Kirloskar group specialises in the manufacture of both air-cooled and liquid-cooled diesel engines and generating sets. The Koel group holds the Limca Book of Records for 7 consecutive ‘in time wage agreement’ signing since 1995 before its expiry.

