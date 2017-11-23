The adoption of automated structure monitoring is witnessing a rapid growth, owing to government inclination across countries towards the development of smart cities, and rising untoward incidences such as earthquakes and cyclones. The real estate companies utilize IoT in structure monitoring to increase the life of existing structure with minimum maintenance cost and time, which can be sighted as one of the major contributing factors for the growth of IoT market in structure monitoring.

Explore Report Description At: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/press-release/global-iot-market-in-structure-monitoring

As per the findings of the research, device management for structure monitoring through IoT will witness a robust growth during the forecast period. However, physical security system has been the larger revenue generator in this market, as compared to other solutions offered. Among the various platforms used in IoT for structure monitoring, application management is expected to continue contributing the largest revenue during the forecast period. Also, IoT in structure monitoring will be witnessing fastest growth in demand for applications in bridges, during 2013 – 2016. On the other hand, market for buildings is also expected to show a robust growth during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow with the fastest rate in Middle East & Africa, during the forecast period. The fast growth is owed to the increasing penetration of IoT in structure monitoring for sky rise buildings, dams, tunnels, and oils & gas plants in MEA. The upsurge in urbanization, along with purposed investment in smart cities in the region, is expected to boost its demand. Some of the skyscraper buildings such as Burj Khalifa, Princess Tower and 23 Marina, have already implemented IoT solutions for structure monitoring to keep the structure safe with minimum cost. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a double-digit growth during the forecast period.

Click Here For Enquiry Form At: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=iot-market-in-structure-monitoring

The demand of physical security is witnessing rapid growth in building surveillance system. Also, increasing urbanization, in addition to the growing penetration of maintenance and repair activities in bridges in developing countries, is expected to bolster the demand of IoT in structure monitoring during the forecast period.