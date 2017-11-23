A new market research study, titled “Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” has been published by Transparency Market Research, providing a comprehensive analysis of the market. The major driving factors, barriers, and current trends of the global hospital infection therapeutics market have been included in the scope of the research report.

As per the research study, in 2013, the global market for hospital infection therapeutics was valued at US$3.1 bn and is estimated to reach US$3.6 bn by the end of 2020. The market is predicted to exhibit a 3.10% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics.html

Hospital-acquired infections are majorly caused by fungal, bacterial, and viral pathogens. Several cases of hospital infections are acquired from the intensive care units of hospitals. A huge number of antimicrobial drugs have demonstrated their capability in treating a wide range of hospital infections. The increasing number of pipeline drug molecules in the hospital infection therapeutics market is one of the biggest opportunities for the growth of the market. In addition, the absence of skilled staff in developing and underdeveloped countries and growing prevalence of several hospital infections are the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in the next few years.

Based on the major prominent types of drugs in the market, the global market for hospital infection therapeutics has been segmented into antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal drugs. In 2013, the antibacterial drugs segment dominated the market, accounting for a 70.7% share in the global market for hospital infection therapeutics. This segment is projected to grow at a fast pace in the next few years. The research study has further analyzed the major drugs in the pipeline, including Plazomicin, Ceftolozane, Delafloxacin, Eravacycline, Surotomycin, Tedizolid, Amikacin Inhale, MK-3415A, CAZ AVI, Dalvance, and Oritavancin.

On the basis of type of infection, the global market for hospital infection therapeutics has been categorized into gastrointestinal disorders, hospital-acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, bloodstream infections, and other infections. In 2013, the hospital-acquired pneumonia segment accounted for a 20% share in the global market for hospital infection therapeutics. Nevertheless, the urinary tract infections segment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the near future.

Currently, North America leads the overall market and is estimated to remain in the leading position in the next few years. North America is closely trailed by Europe. The rapid growth of these two regional markets can be attributed to the increasing healthcare awareness and growing demand for advanced drugs. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for hospital infection therapeutics is estimated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1280

Furthermore, the research report talks about the competitive scenario of the global market for hospital infection therapeutics. Detailed profiles of the prominent players have been discussed in the scope of the research study. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Actavis plc, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/