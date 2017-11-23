The global molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2017-2022. The key reasons that are likely to fuel demand for molded fiber clamshell and containers during the forecast period include cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability. These insights are according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” offers valuable guidance and insights on the key factors that are likely to shape global demand for molded fiber clamshell and container market during the assessment period.

To offer detailed insights on the market, the report has segmented the global market on the basis of pulp type, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of pulp type, the key segments include thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp. By end use, the report has segmented the market on the basis of consumer durables & electronics goods packaging, food & beverage packaging, healthcare products, automotive & mechanical parts, transportation & logistics, cosmetic & beauty products, food service disposables, and ‘others’. The distribution channel segments include institutional sales and retail sales. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluded Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

By pulp type, transfer molded is expected to dominate global revenues during the forecast period. Easy availability and low price of transfer molded pulp is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of this segment over the assessment period. This segment accounts for over half of the revenue share of the market, and is likely to account for nearly US$ 1.46 Bn by the end of 2022.

On the basis of region, Europe is likely to remain one of the leading markets for molded fiver clamshell and container globally. High demand from end-use industries in the region is likely to fuel adoption of molded fiber clamshell and container during the forecast period. In addition to Europe, North America and APEJ are the other key markets for molded fiber clamshell and containers globally. While North America remains a value driven market, demand in APEJ is aligned towards volume side, which is likely to put pressures on pricing.

The key players profiled in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market include Huhtamaki Oyj, UFP Technologies Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, OrCon Industries Corporation, Henry Molded Products Inc., KapStone Paper and Packaging, Biodegradable Packaging for Environment Co. Ltd., FiberCel Packaging LLC, Pacific Pulp Molding LLC, Southern Champion Tray, Kinyi Technology Limited, EnviroPAK Corporation, and KEYES Packaging Group.

