As the market for global containerized solar generators registers continuous growth, a thorough research report with title “Containerized Solar Generators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been released and submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) for in-depth analysis and forecast the market from 2017 to 2025.

According to the report, the global containerized solar generators market is expected to record a value of nearly US$570.9 mn by 2025. Basis the market value, the report estimates that the global containerized solar generators market is predicted to exhibit a 7.3% CAGR during the assessment period from 2017 to 2025.

The report on global containerized solar generators market covers market dynamics for understanding factors that are driving the market, restraints as well as opportunities available for the new entrants and existing players. According to the report, the factors such as ecological benefits derived from electricity produced by renewable resources, government investments into renewable energy and the increasing demand for clean energy contribute in driving the market for containerized solar generators. On the other hands, dropping rates of solar power, climate dependent systems and increasing price of electricity generated by conventional fuels are found to be restraints for the market.

For detailed analysis, the report has segmented the global containerized solar generators market into segments and shares analysis by product type, application, storage capacity and region. The segment for product type is sub-segmented into off grid and grid connected. As per the report, the portability and easy installation of off grid makes it hold the maximum share in the market and also expected to grow higher during the assessment period. The storage capacity segment is divided into 10-40 KWH, 40-80 KWH, 80-150 KWH and more than 150 KWH.

According to the report, the segment more than 150 KWH held a major share in the containerized solar generators market during 2016. The application segment is divided into commercial, residential, industrial and government. The report analysis predicts that due to increasing energy costs of commercial institutions and awareness about clean energy, the commercial segments can dominate the market.

Geographically, the report has divided the containerized solar generators market into key regions that are South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The report has shared insights of containerized solar generators market region wise as well country wise in terms of findings, trends, forecast from 2017 to 2025, market attractiveness analysis and segment wise.

