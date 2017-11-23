A representative of the Elision Technolab LLP made an announcement about their launch of the TTS (Text To Speech) application. The stated application will support two different languages: English and Hindi. The accuracy level of Indian Hindi accents is higher than other syllables of Hindi language. As of now, this Text To Speech application is integrated with their voice broadcasting solution and they are keener to use it with the same solution. However, they are open for other possible usage of this TTS application as well.

The spokesperson further shared, “this solution is perfect for India, Gulf region and other countries which use Hindi as their native language or in a broader way. Of course, this solution supports English language as well, which is the most commonly used languages, specifically, for business communication. Thus, this solution can be used in many different countries.”

The company will provide the audio broadcasting software integrated with TTS Application which will allow the customers to record a voice message using Text to Speech which will support both Hindi and English. This voice message can then be broadcast to a wider range of audience. The voice broadcasting solution also supports a feature to collect responses from the user. This can be achieved with IVR integration at the end of the message which will ask users to fill in his response and log the information back to the customer who ran a voice broadcasting campaign. It means this solution can be used to run polling campaigns in Hindi and English.

The company has also shown interest in providing need based voice broadcasting service in Hindi and English with this TTS feature. To take benefit of this service, the client won’t need to buy the complete solution, they can simply give a contract to run a voice broadcasting solution at a fixed cost and the rest of the activities will be taken care of by the Elision Technolab LLP itself.

The representative of the company shared, “This TTS application and voice broadcasting solution can be used for a variety of reasons. For an instance, if there is a restaurant, they can use TTS and run a message for people who have booked a table with them for today. The message can be something as below:

Dear [Customer],

This is a reminder call from the restaurant name for your table booking, which is at [time] tonight. To confirm your booking, please press 1; to cancel the booking, press 2. To make any changes, press 9 and we will connect you with our manager.

In this message, the customer name and time will come from the database or predefined information within the voice campaign itself. The response will be collected by the system and logged into the reports. The same message can be played in the Hindi language.”

The spokesperson of the company concluded on a note, this is a really effective solution and people can get more details by connecting to them. To get more details, drop an email to contact@elisiontec.com