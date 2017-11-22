Ulterra Drilling Technologies is a Fort Worth based PDC Bit Company known for their iconic teal bits. For the past 4 years, Ulterra has been committed to spreading awareness within the oilfield by collaborating with the organization Saving True Pairs based in Midland, TX. Their mission is to raise awareness of women’s health issues and foster educational and service initiatives that positively embrace women’s health. In Midland County alone 4 out of 5 women over 40 do not get mammograms. This is a big concern and the reasoning behind the organization’s motivation to raise funds and awareness.

Ulterra wanted to partner with a local organization where their movement started so when the opportunity arose to partner with Saving True Pairs it was a no brainer. In an effort to help raise awareness in the oilfield every October Ulterra paints their iconic teal bits pink in efforts to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “In 2014 only the bits in the Permian were painted pink but over the years we noticed how much of an impact it made so we decided to take it to the next level by painting all bits pink within the U.S” says Rocky Frazier, Vice President of Manufacturing.

The initial partnership between the two started in 2014 when one of Ulterra’s own was hit with the effects of breast cancer. With Ulterra being the big family they are everyone united around the family to shower them with support. “I am so delighted that this has become an annual affair, Saving True Pairs has helped so many women in the Permian Basin get those life saving mammograms. They are a great organization to work with, and we see their efforts go a long way.” says Bill Stark, Vice President of Western U.S Operations.

Saving true pairs also hosts an annual Pink the Basin clay shoot which Ulterra has proudly sponsored for the past 4 years. Saving True pairs uses this event to help raise funds to benefit women in the area whom may not otherwise have the resources for a mammogram. In 2016 the organization raised over $100,000 due to the immense amount of support they received. Ulterra hopes 2017 will be even better.

This year Ulterra will once again be sponsoring the Pink the Basin event to further support the cause and its efforts in raising awareness. All of the bits coming out of the Ft.Worth Manufacturing facility will be painted pink during the month of October to spread awareness all throughout the oilfield. The Ulterra family looks forward to the month of October every year. “The excitement has already begun, we’ve already started getting pictures of the pink bits making an appearance onto the rigs. It’s awesome to see that our customers are excited to help support the cause too.” States Brittany McPherson, Communications Coordinator.

Ulterra continues to help spread awareness not only by painting their bits pink, but also with a monetary donation. Ulterra will be donating $25,000 this year just as they did in 2016 to help those who are in need of getting those life saving mammograms. “It’s always good to know that you can help someone in their time of need, at Ulterra we are one big family so it’s nice to extend a helping hand beyond the oilfield when we get a chance.” says Aron Deen, Director of Marketing and Business Development.

Everyone loves getting together to support great causes at Ulterra. John Clunan, CEO, says “Over the years it’s been amazing to see everyone in the Ulterra family and beyond come together to raise awareness for the cause. It’s a very rewarding feeling being able to see the impact our efforts have made over the years, and we look forward to supporting causes like this in the future.”

