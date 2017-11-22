System administration management tools are used to centrally manage a company’s IT assets involving management and monitoring of IT systems and troubleshooting technological issues. The benefits offered by systems administration management tools include management and monitoring of networks, storage, servers, devices, configuration management, asset management, application management, and much more. Systems administration tools are basically used by system administrators and managers of different domains including sales, marketing, call center etc.

Systems Administration Management Tools Market: Drivers and Restraints

With increasing dependence of industries on IT, the need to effectively manage, monitor and safeguard data assets is expected to drive the market for systems administration management tools. Protection against security threats and the fallout from downtime causing due to security breaches, system malfunction, power outages, human error and other man-made and natural disasters is also expected to support in the increase in demand for systems administration management tools and applications.

Global Systems Administration Management Tools Market: Regional Trend

Among various regions, system administration management tools market in North America region is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of region’s strong IT sector, different sector’s increasing IT expenditure and presence of major system administration management tools vendors in the region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for system administration management tools market, supported by increasing presence of IT players in countries including India and China and increasing penetration of call center in the region.

Global Systems Administration Management Tools Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the field of systems administration management tools market includeVMware, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. ((U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) (U.S.) etc.