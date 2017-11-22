A new research report titled “Stretch Marks Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” based on global market for stretch marks treatment has recently been added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global stretch marks treatment market is estimated to generate a value of US$1.99 bn by the end of 2025 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.40% during assessment period from 2017 to 2025. With such growth, the market players in stretch marks treatment market are investing in research and development of new products and innovation.

Increasing emphasis on health and wellness is a key factor that has fuelled the demand for stretch marks treatment. The desire to look young and hide the obvious signs of aging have led to a host of opportunities in the global stretch marks treatment market. Rising levels of stress, combined with the prevalence of lifestyle diseases have meant that more people are showing signs of aging prematurely. This is also contributing to increasing the demand for stretch marks treatment during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the stretch marks treatment market is segmented into microdermabrasion, topical products, and lasers. Among these, demand for topical products is the highest on account of their easy availability and low price. Creams, one of the prominent categories in the stretch marks treatment market, remain one of the highest selling stretch marks treatment products.

By end-use, the report has segmented the global stretch marks treatment market into clinics, hospitals, dermatology centers, and home-use. Among these, adoption of stretch marks treatment products and procedures is highest in the home-use segment. High uptake of topical products, such as creams, oils, and lotions is fuelling the growth of stretch marks treatment products in the home-use segment. A significant uptake has also been witnessed in the dermatology centers segment, on account of growing awareness among consumers for getting specialized treatment.

North America, led by the US, is one of the most prominent markets for stretch marks treatment globally. High availability of over-the-counter and specialized treatment in North America has meant that demand for stretch marks treatment products and procedures is high in the region. The North America stretch marks treatment market is likely to grow at over 5% CAGR and surpass US$ 675 Mn in revenues by the end of 2025. Significant growth opportunities are also expected in Asia Pacific market, where an increasing middle class is driving sales of health and wellness products. On back of surging demand from this segment, the Asia Pacific stretch marks treatment market is likely to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2025.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the market include Dermaclara, Inc., Merz North America, Inc., Clarins Group, Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., The Boppy Company LLC, Syneron Medical Ltd., E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience, Basq Skincare, Mama Mio US, Inc., Ellipse A/S, Helix BioMedix, Inc., Weleda AG, and Centre Light Solutions, LLC.

