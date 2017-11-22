Window coverings give a definition to the room; they are a major factor that creates the right ambience in your home. If you are planning to redecorate your home, think about re-doing your window coverings. In fact, simply changing the old traditional curtains on the windows to the modern roller blinds will give a stylish and organised look to your home. Roller blinds are a popular choice in the modern-day homes in Australia.

Roller blinds are a simple contraption made up of a length of fabric that is attached to a metal roller mechanism. With the help of a cord or chain pulley system the fabric can be rolled up or down the length of the window. You can choose from a variety of fabrics to match the interiors of the room. For added convenience, the roller blinds can be motorised.

Several advantages of roller blinds make them a popular choice. Roller blinds are more effective in insulating the home from the heat and harsh sunlight as compared to the traditional curtains. Nowadays different types of materials like sunblock or opaque, screen fabrics and light-filtering fabrics are used to design roller blinds which make them extremely effective for temperature control in your home.

Sunblock or opaque fabrics are ideally suited to bedrooms as they block out the light and give complete privacy. During the day the roller blinds can be drawn up to the required height to allow as much light as you want in the room. Light filtering fabrics are perfect for living rooms and studies where you need privacy as well as ambient light during the day.

Choosing the right type of fabric for the roller blinds can give a stylish and organised look to your home. Cotton fabrics are great for living rooms, bedrooms and studies while vinyl being moisture proof is ideal for bathrooms and kitchen areas. Timber Blinds give a neat look to the room, they are easy to operate and maintain.

Being made to order, roller blinds can be fitted to windows of any shape and size. Even hard to reach areas can be covered with motorised roller blinds. They are one of the best options if you’re looking for energy efficient window coverings for your home. When it comes to the cost, roller blinds are much more economical than other types of blinds. They are durable, making them great value for money.

