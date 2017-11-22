Market Overview:

Organic sugar is made from sugar canes, grown in an organic way without synthetic herbicides or pesticides. It may be lightly refined or almost pure white. Organic sugar is a great substitute for refined sugar because of resemblance in properties of the two. Organic sugar contains of 17 amino acids, 11 minerals and 6 vitamins which include antioxidants that aid to converse oxidative damages. Organic sugar is majorly used by ready to eat food manufacturers which include chocolate & confectionery and bakery products. Also, carbonated beverages manufacturers are also increasingly using organic sugar owing to the rising demand of organic beverages in the developed countries.

The global market for organic sugar have witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 1314.53 million by 2022. The world demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly in developed countries like Europe, U.S., Japan and Australia which is further influencing the demand for organic sugar. Sugar is an essential part of foods and beverages and hence is majorly used as an ingredients in the manufacturing of food and beverages. The increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects involved in using conventional sugar and the chemicals used in the creation of such sugar will mark a huge demand of organic sugar in food preparation.

Based on the application, personal care products is expected to witness the highest growth rate (~16%) on a global level. Food & beverages based application of organic sugar will hold a significant share and will also witness a steady growth during the given forecast period. Pharmaceuticals is likely to experience a high and is estimated to hold a market share of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (India)

Mitr Phol Group (Thailand)

Wangkanai Group (Thailand)

Cosan Ltd. (Brazil)

Tereos Internacional (Brazil)

Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (India)

Raizen S.A (Brazil)

Bunge Limited (Brazil)

Key players are focused majorly on acquisition of small players to expand their business and penetrate the global organic sugar market. Expansion is also one of the key strategies followed by acquisition. Expansion will help in capturing the untapped markets and increasing the production capacity to meet the rising demand from consumer’s end thereby further contributing to the increasing revenue. Acquisition and expansions are evaluated to be contributing to more than 30% of strategy share and is facilitating the companies to penetrate the potential market across globe.

By 2022, organic sugar will reach a market value of USD 1314.53 Million on a global level. Potential applications of organic sugar in food & beverages, pharma and personal care industries have a positive impact on its market share growth. Based on the application, personal care based application of sugar will experience the highest growth rate of more than 16% during the review period. However, food & beverages based application will dominate the market is will account for a share of more than 90% of the overall organic sugar market.

Regional Analysis

Among the regions, Latin America will continue to dominate the organic sugar market with more than 55% of the market share and it is projected to reach more than USD838.17 million by 2022. Latin America will witness the highest growth rate (~15.88%) during the forecast period 2017-2022. Growing popularity of organic sugar owing to their potential applications in food industries as well as pharmaceutical industries is supporting their market growth on the global level. Rising health awareness and increasing disposable income have been playing a key role in the organic sugar growth from the last few years.

Market Segmentation-

Global organic sugar is segmented by application and regions.

