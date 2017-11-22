According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace interior market looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $26 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for this market include increased aircraft deliveries and retrofit of aircraft interiors.

In this market, seating, stowage bin, galley, lavatory, IFE, panels, and others are the main segments by application. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the seating segment is likely to remain the largest market. Within the aerospace interior market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type.

By fit type, the line fit segment is expected to be the largest segment as new aircraft are built every year and many of the applications are retro fitted during an aircraft’s lifespan.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to the high demand for newer aircraft and increase in retro fit market. APAC is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing aircraft deliveries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes advancement in seating structure, increase in luggage space allocation and the introduction of integrated seat monitors that connect to passenger devices. Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales and, Diehl are among the major manufacturers of aerospace interior.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace interior market by aircraft type, application, fit, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Interior Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace interior market by aircraft type, application, fit type, and region, as follows:

By Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

By Application (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Seating

• Stowage Bin

• Galley

• Lavatory

• IFE

• Panels

• Others

By Fit Type (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Line fit

• Retrofit

By Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 158-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Aerospace Report, Defense Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.