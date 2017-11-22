Increasing importance of IT department in various organization need the advanced solution to manage the complex IT functions. IT operations analytics offers real-time analysis feature and it analyses the IT data and provides different patterns for the same. IT operations analytics is also known as advanced operational analytics that has been implemented by BFSI, media & entertainment, government, automotive organization to streamline their IT functions.

The prime applications for IT operations analytics include root cause analytics, real time application behavior learning, complement best-of-breed technology, proactive control of service performance and availability, problem assignment, service impact analysis, dynamically baselines threshold and others. By deploying IT operations analytics solutions enterprises are benefited to connect highly diversified data from different applications and endpoints across their IT infrastructure. IT operations analytics solutions offer IT service desks with instant awareness of issues as they occur and also offers insights of how these issues could affect the IT infrastructure and the business.

Global IT Operations Analytics Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for IT Operations Analytics market growth is increasing adoption of cloud computing networks and services among the enterprises. Digitization trend is prompting the SMBs and other large enterprises to opt for IT infrastructure further driving the growth in adoption of IT operations analytics solutions. Hence, driving the growth in revenue of global IT operations analytics market.

In contrast to this, the rapid changes in IT infrastructure of organization needs the advanced application therefore vendors needs to continuously update their IT operations analytics to cop-up with dynamic world which requires new investment and additional time.

Global IT Operations Analytics Market: Segmentation

Global IT Operations Analytics market can be segmented into deployment type, organization size, verticals, and regions.

On the basis of deployment type, global IT operations analytics market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of organization size, global IT operations analytics market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of verticals, global IT operations analytics market can be segmented into media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, defense and government, BFSI, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others.

Global IT Operations Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global IT Operations Analytics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

IT Operations Analytics market is currently dominated by North America and is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global IT operations analytics market for the forecast period owing to the rising demand for next-generation IT operation analytics solutions and growth in IT operational data are among the prime drivers of IT operations analytics in the region. Asia Pacific IT operations analytics market is expected to showcase maximum potential during the forecast period, as a result of increasing usage of mobiles and social media by the population in this region. Enterprises adopting BYOD and opting for IoT are the factors which support the high potential in the region. Western Europe and Japan are also expected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa IT operations analytics market is expected to register positive growth in the forecast period.

Global IT Operations Analytics Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for IT Operations Analytics market are BMC Software, Inc., Apptio, Inc., CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Hitachi Data Systems, Splunk, Inc., TeamQuest Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporationand Zenoss, Inc.