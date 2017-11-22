All of you who travel or are planning to shall find the Hamilton Khaki Worldtimer Chrono Quartz H76714335 Men’s Watch’s ability to find the accurate time across 24 standard time zones fascinating. The aerobatic pilot Nicolas Ivanoff was involved in its development, so you can see! This focus on timekeeping is aided by the specially developed H-41e movement, also displaying Coordinated Universal Time or UTC.

The Hamilton Khaki Worldtimer Chrono Quartz H76714335 Men’s Watch is quite an interesting piece. It incorporates features that pilots appreciate and adore. Here, keeping the minutes is stressed more than keeping the hours. The 12 minute spans including the highlighted yellow markings, the Hamilton Khaki Worldtimer Chrono Quartz H76714335 Men’s Watch reflects the length for which a competitive, aerobatic freestyle program usually runs. The pusher at 10 helps to switch between the chronograph and the world-timer.

The Hamilton Khaki Worldtimer Chrono Quartz H76714335 Men’s Watch runs on an H-41e quartz movement. It is a Hamilton-special, amazingly clear and practical. The home time is on the main hour and minute hands; the second-time display can be set on the 24-hr sub-dial (@10). Conveniently, it also displays am/pm for a more accurate setting. To know which time zone it’s displaying, make use of the central, long hand. It will point to the specific city name.

You do that by simply pushing the pushers. It will jump forward or backwards, depends upon the button you press. It’s easy to use and read; it’s a feature absent in the larger number of world-timers.

For chrono mode, push and hold the mode button. For three seconds. The world-timer hands will then re-position and a press of the 2 o’clock pusher gets it going. The same button also stops the chrono. Resetting is done with the 4’o clock pusher.

All the details in the Hamilton Khaki Worldtimer Chrono Quartz H76714335 Men’s Watch win but one detail wins a little more. The central minute counter is a rare but great feature; practical, easy on the eyes and a 60-minute scale. The absence of an hour sub-dial has been compensated with the 24-hr hand becoming a 120-minute counter. This oddness is highly useable for most day-to-day timing needs. Resettings show their lightning-fast speed absent in most quartz chrono-s.

The perpetual calendar is an intelligent addition. Tracking the days of the months especially for leap years is bothersome but the Hamilton Khaki chronographe Men’s Watch now takes care of it.

The Hamilton Khaki Worldtimer Chrono Quartz H76714335 Men’s Watch is for the tech-minded, who is looking for all sorts of functionalities within one single package but doesn’t have a budget that’s big enough. In a market where such haute, multifunctional pieces come for a few thousand dollars, the Montre Hamilton Khaki Field Men’s Watch remains a very interesting option. Looks technical with less style or frills, almost an 80’s flair! It’s wonderfully lined up despite so many things going on.

