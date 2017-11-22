According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at USD 613.0 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,939.9 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2016 to 2022.

The global non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) market is experiencing a double-digit growth facilitated by market drivers such as rise in average maternity age, growing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities that demand early and non-invasive detection. Other major factor that aids to the growth of this market is rise in healthcare expenditure.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is defined as a highly sensitive screening process that assists in detecting chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus during pregnancy. Some of such chromosomal abnormal abilities that can be detected through NIPT are Down syndrome, Patau syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome and Turner syndrome.

Among the available NIPT tests, the MaternitT21 test is the largest segment and it is anticipated that its dominance will continue through 2022. It was the first test to receive approval for detection of Trisomy 21 in 2011. Other chromosomal abnormalities that could be detected with MaternitT21 are Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, DiGeorge syndrome, Langer-Giedion syndrome, 1q36 deletion syndrome and Jaconsen syndrome. MaterniT21 used cfDNA and parallel sequencing technology and delivers results in a 5 day period.

North America is the largest market for non-invasive prenatal testing. Emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are growing at a significant growth rate, attributed by the growing awareness about chromosomal abnormalities, their prevention, growing population of late maternity age, and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure. However, ethical concerns associated with such tests is the most prominent market restraint.

The major players engaged in the global noninvasive prenatal testing market are LifeCodexx AG, Illumina, Inc., Sequenom, Inc. LABCORP, Natera, Inc. and others.

