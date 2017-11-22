According to a new report, Global Artificial Intelligence Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global artificial intelligence market is estimated to reach USD 16,274.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2016 to 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby growing at a CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 46.9% during 2016-2022.

The Machine learning segment contributed the larger share to the Global Artificial Intelligence Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period. The Speech recognition segment is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 52.7% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Artificial Intelligence market, globally. Based on the Technology, the Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into Machine learning, Natural language processing, Image processing and Speech recognition market. On the basis of Application, the market is bifurcated into Government & Defense, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Education, Transportation and Others segment. The market is further geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) market.

Key Players profiled in the report include IPSoft, Rocket Fuel Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Brighterion Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, 24/7 Customer Inc., Next IT Corporation.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-artificial-intelligence-market/

Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Technology, Application and Geography.

By Technology

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Image processing

Speech recognition

By Application

Government & Defense

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Related Reports:

North America Artificial Intelligence Market

Europe Artificial Intelligence Market

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market

LAMEA Artificial Intelligence Market