Fire Protection Coatings are applied to the industrial components to act as a protective barrier which prevents them from damage during a fire. These coatings are of two types namely passive protection coatings and active Protection Coatings. They are known for their strength, reliability and excellent fire performance characteristics. Owing to these features, they are used in various application such as buildings and construction, oil & gas, automotive, aviation, marine and others.’

The Global Fire Protection Coatings Market has been driven by the rising usage of passive protection coatings due to their low cost and non-combustibility features. A significant growth has been predicted in the market owing to rising demand in the end-use industries.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the Global Fire Protection Coatings Market: PPG industries (U.S.A.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.A.). RPM International Inc. (U.S.A.), Nippon Paint Holdings Co.(Japan), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC(U.S.A.), The Valspar Corporation( U.S.A.), BASE Coatings (Germany), KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD (Japan), among others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4657

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fire Protection Coatings Market is differentiated into type and application. By type, the market is further segmented into passive Fire Protection and active fire Protection Coatings. Passive fire coatings includes application in constructional components such as concrete, compartments, structures and others. These coatings hold the major share in the market due to its popularity and growing use in end-use industries such as construction, paints and coatings, automotive, energy and others. They are light weight therefore can be applied easily. Active Fire Protection Coatings is a system where coatings can be applied automatically without any manual help. These coatings are implemented by a system of sprinklers, alarms water deluge systems. It is projected that active Fire Protection Coating Market is set to grow at a high rate due to its growing usage in buildings and construction industry, hospitals and others.

Segmental Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the Global Fire Protection Coatings market is segregated into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the market globally due to rising demand from the heavy end industries such as, oil & gas, paints and coating, marine and others. Europe is also predicted to witness a massive growth in the Fire Protection Coatings market due to their growing use in furniture and construction industries. The North American and Latin American has recognized a significant development in the market owing to growing demand of steel in various industries. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa has witnessed a stunted growth in the market due to economic slowdown.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fire-protection-coatings-market-4657

Key Points from Table of Contents:

11. Company Profiles

11.1 PPG industries

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 RPM International Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4657

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com