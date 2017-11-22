Market Highlights:

The global data center market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing demands for data storage management and cloud technology are some major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the gaining popularity of the community cloud technology further fuels market growth.

The global data center market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. India and China are anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific data center market owing to the rapid growth in data and data intelligent devices. Due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of mobile applications in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. North America has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Advancements in the technology and shift towards community cloud are other major factors responsible for the growth of the data center market.

The global Data Center Market is projected to reach USD 10 billion at a CAGR of over 11% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (U.S)

• IBM Corporation (U.S)

• Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

• Cisco System, Inc. (U.S)

• Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S)

• EMC Corporation(U.S)

• CyrusOne (U.S)

• Global Switch (U.K)

• DuPont Fabros Technology(U.S)

• Telehouse (U.K)

Global Data Center Market Segmentation:

The global data center market is segmented on the basis of type, density, and vertical. The type segment is classified into corporate data centers and web hosting data centers. The corporate data center segment is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing demand for data storage management by large enterprises.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth due to growth in digital data and digital intelligent devices, which is further supplemented by digital India campaigns by the Indian government. The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications.

Segments:

The global data center market is segmented by type, density, and vertical. Based on the type, the market is segmented into corporate data centers and web hosting data centers.

Based on the density, the market is segmented into low, medium, high, and extreme. The vertical segment includes banking & financial services, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global data center market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to rising investments in data centers and gaining importance of community cloud systems.

