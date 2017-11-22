Corrugated Boxes Market

Corrugated box is the type of packaging which has three layers in its structure; inside liner, middle fluting, and outside liner. Corrugated boxes are generally made up of fibrous pulp extracted from the pine tree. The corrugated boxes are more durable than the cardboard boxes and they can easily handle the pressure in stacked up transportation. The size of the corrugated boxes can be easily manufactured due to its flexible properties.

The global corrugated boxes market is broadly segmented into various factors such as technology, printing methods, material types and its end-user applications. Based on types of corrugated boxes it is segmented as folder boxes, telescope boxes, rigid boxes, and slotted boxes. Moreover, based on the material it is bifurcated as linerboard, medium, and other starch-based material. Further based on the type of ink used for printing, the global market is diversified as solvent-based ink, water-based ink, UV-curable based ink, and hot-melt-based ink. The corrugated boxes are highly demanded by the end users, these end users industries include electronic industry, food & beverage, chemicals, textile goods, paper industry, pharmaceuticals and so on.

Constantly rising demand for corrugated boxes from various end users is the vital factor motivating the growth of the global corrugated boxes. Corrugated boxes can be recycled and are a reliable type of packaging due to highly considerable design, these specifications of the corrugated boxes are the reason due to which consumers highly prefer them. Rising industrialization and establishment of delivery as well retail startup has significantly augmented the growth of global corrugated boxes market. Huge demand for corrugated boxes from food delivery industry is also impacting the growth of the global corrugated boxes market. Electronic industry is the dominating segment of corrugated boxes due to its high demand and reliable results. On the other side, growing raw material prices are restraining the growth of the global corrugated boxes market to some extent.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global corrugated boxes market due to the high number of manufacturer situated in the region. Europe is expected to grow rapidly owing to the existence of some major players. Asia Pacific region may show some growth due to growing industrialization and rising number of retail startups.

Some of the major players contributing and leading the global corrugated boxes market include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Packaging Corporation of America, Cascades Inc., International Paper Company, Rengo Co. Ltd., Westrock Company, Mondi PLC, Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and DS Smith PLC.

