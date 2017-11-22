Today, Cisdem launches its PDF Converter OCR for Mac 5.1.0, which is a smart PDF program incorporating a PDF converter, an OCR converter and a PDF creator.

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR is designed to create PDF from virtually any documents, also to convert any PDFs (native or scanned) and images to frequently used formats, with original file quality, such as layout, formatting and image resolution well retained.

To address users’ concerns on conversion experience, Cisdem technicians focus intensively this time on how to enhance responsiveness and conversion quality of this program. The newly released Cisdem PDF Converter OCR 5.1.0 will be another great edition this year to get all your PDF conversion issues solved.

Issues Fixed in PDF Converter OCR Version 5.1.0

* Issues fixed:

1. Some crash issues.

2. Fixed the bug that memory increases when converting files.

3. Fixed the bug of wrong page orientation after conversion.

4. Fixed the bug that title letter is missing after conversion.

5. Fixed the problem that App crashes when converting png to png format.

* Enhanced the conversion quality for scans and images.

* Supports upgrading to lifetime license at the end of one year license.

Other Main Features

1.OCR Feature

With OCR capability, users can convert scanned document or images to editable files.

2.15+ Output Formats

PDF Converter OCR can export any PDFs to Microsoft Office, iWork, Text, Rtfd, HTML, ePub, JPEG, PNG, etc.

3.200+ Language Recognition

The built-in OCR converter allows users to recognize more than 200 languages, including English, Italian, French, German, Russian etc. and any combination of them.

4.PDF Creator

Under “Creator” mode, users can easily create PDFs from other documents. In addition, you can protect, unlock, merge and compress these newly generated PDFs

5.Batch Processing

The program can process dozens of, even hundreds of PDF files at the same time without pause, in order to greatly cut your time on the conversion.

Price and Availability

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac 5.1.0 is currently updated on Cisdem official website. You can get a single license for one year with $49.99, or a lifetime license with $59.99.

A free trial version is open to all users. To get more information about this newly released PDF Converter OCR for Mac, you can visit Cisdem official website.

About Cisdem

Cisdem offers a series of productivity tools and utilities to improve Mac users’ productivity and creativity in both work and life. Its featured products cover utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools.

To get more detail information, please visit Cisdem.