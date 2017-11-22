Friday, November 24, 2017 is one of the biggest consumer shopping days in the country. To many expert online retailers Black Friday is also consider the day that kicks off the remaining holiday shopping season until Christmas.

This year we met with Ecommerce expert Tim Feriss to talk Amazon and what he recognizes as its top 10 Black Friday deals.

“Amazon is a huge ecommerce marketplace. It’s has million and millions of products and thousands of third party sellers. Black Friday is a day when everyday Amazon shoppers or online shoppers in general can save a lot of cash on some of the most desired products of Amazon,” said Feriss.

According to Feriss, the top ten deals to grab on Amazon are:

Spycrushers Pro Series 1080p Spy Pen Camera – $29.99 (Save $40): An executive styled pen with a hidden camera that can secretly record HD 1080p video, audio and take pictures without anyone knowing. For the secret agent James Bond or gadget geek in your life.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV — $897.99 (Save $300): This is a great 2017 model deals because of its great enhanced picture display and it’s at its lowest price ever.

iRobot Roomba 690 WiFi-Enabled Robot Vacuum—$274.99 (Save $100): This iRobot is WiFi-enabled for remote-control and is Amazon Alexa compatible. Currently at its lowest price.

ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Smart Thermostat — $199 (Save $50): One of the better smart thermostats, it’s ideal for anyone who wants more control over their home temperature this winter.

Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console + Playstation VR Headset — $549.99 (Save $137): The perfect VR bundle for the extreme gamer.

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box — $27.99 (Save $7): Get that kid unplugged and offline. With this set they’ll build whatever they can imagine.

Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones—$99.99 (Save $30): Get it for anyone who loves to workout and thank Amazon later.

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit—$149.99 (Save $99): The total package in Smarter home security. Safe and sound with one SmartThings hub, two multipurpose sensors, one motion sensor, and one smart outlet.

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker—$79.99 (Save $70): Fitness tracker with heart rate monitoring, at Garmin’s lowest price ever. It’s a no brainer for the fabulously fit crowd.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A, 7-inch, 8GB—$97.99 (Save $30): A quality tablet under $100! Ultra-charged battery and expandable storage. Perfect for just about anyone.

About Tech First

Tech First is a consumer advocacy group that independently evaluates consumer goods and electronics. Tech First is a subsidiary of Crushers Inc.

Contact

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr@spycrushers.com

Website: https://www.spycrushers.com/