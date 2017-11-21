PARIS, FRANCE – Soft Condoms, a french brand for intimate products, has release its prime product, Soft Invisible, on its online shop. Soft Invisible is claimed to be No.1 of the best condoms of the year 2016 by the french website LE ROI DE LA CAPOTE.

After their successful condoms and medical products wholesale to medical professionals and hospitals, Soft expands their market to end users online, in order to promote safe sex and prevent STDs, with its maintained quality as used in medical industry.

Soft Invisible is one of SOFT’s thinnest condoms, with 0.04mm thinness, leaving smooth and ultra thin texture to users, meanwhile very durable and enhance the smooth intimate moments.

Soft Condoms has in total 28 years of experiences in sexual prevention products since 1989. It is well-known among medical professionals for its high quality. In particular, probe covers as well as ultrasound gels intended for the hospital environment, gynecologist doctors, and imaging centers etc.

The condom brand has a wide range of condoms that fit every purpose, for medical professionals, for individuals, or for people who is latex-sensitive. It provides best quality of products that come along with affordable price, so that everyone can access to this sexual prevention tool.

Soft Condoms currently produces a wide choice of products: slim condoms, flavoured condoms, ribbed condoms, flavoured lubricants, oral dams, and many more. Soft also provides custom condoms for business that would like to increase its brand awareness by putting its label on condom packages.

See more details about Soft Condoms at: https://softcondoms.com/condoms/en/shop/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.cm/softsafeforlove/