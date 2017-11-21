I have always wanted one of these and now you can get them on amazon, or at walmart. The prices range from 5.00 on up to 40.00 it depends on what you want to spend on one. They have a big selection on a bunch of different brands. This has more than 30 hours of continuous operation. Automatic shut off, and comes with batteries and lanyard.

Normal arterial oxygen is approximately 75 to 100 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Values under 60 mm Hg usually indicate the need for supplemental oxygen. Normal pulse oximeter readings usually range from 95 to 100 percent. Values under 90 percent are considered low. I work out everyday and like to check my oxygen everyday just to see where I’m at and to keep me in check.

What is a good reading on a pulse oximeter?

Hypoxemia is a below-normal level of oxygen in your blood, specifically in the arteries. … Values under 60 mm Hg usually indicate the need for supplemental oxygen. Normal pulse oximeter readings usually range from 95 to 100 percent. Values under 90 percent are considered low.

What is a normal SpO2 level?

A normal healthy person should be able to achieve normal blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) of 94% to 99%. For patients with mild respiratory diseases, the SpO2 should be 90% or above. Supplementary oxygen should be used if SpO2 level falls below 90%, which is unacceptable for a prolonged period of time.

What is normal range for Pulse?

60 to 100 beats per minute

The normal pulse for healthy adults ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute. The pulse rate may fluctuate and increase with exercise, illness, injury, and emotions. Females ages 12 and older, in general, tend to have faster heart rates than do males.

What should be my pulse rate?

The average resting heart rate for an adult is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, while well-conditioned athletes can achieve between 40 and 60 beats per minute. The maximum pulse rate is 220 minus your age, and the target for a healthy pulse rate during, or just after, exercise, is 60-80 per cent of this.

Are finger pulse oximeters accurate?

Oximetry is painless but is not as accurate as an ABG. Also, a pulse oximeter does not measure your carbon dioxide level. The oxygen level from a pulse oximeter is reasonably accurate. Most oximeters give a reading 2% over or 2% under what your saturation would be if obtained by an arterial blood gas.

This is good for any age group. I use it on my 3 year old and on my husband. It is also good for the elderly to make sure their oxygen levels are good and high. The older we get the less exercise we get the less oxygen we get in our blood. I would recommend this to anybody who wants to keep their pulse and oxygen in check. I have no dislikes I like this oximeter a lot it is so easy to use and read.

