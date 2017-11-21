New Delhi, 21st November 2017: Online gaming has gripped the entire world in a big way and today almost everyone indulges in online gaming as and when they get time. RummyCulture Who launched India’s biggest online Rummy Tournament Grand carnival last month. Announced launching of its Android app. It is indeed a major asset to their portfolio considering 90% of the user base prefers to play online Rummy on their mobile devices. Rummy as a category has been seen some high profile investments & some handsome exists. It’s been more than a decade since our social game ‘Rummy’ has shifted from physical tables to virtual ones. Category got major boost post Supreme Court ruling considering ‘Rummy as skill based game’. RummyCulture which is one of the biggest emerging player in the category has launched Android Lite Version.

The launch of the RummyCulture app gives the ardent lovers of the game an opportunity to enjoy their favourite rummy variants at the convenience of their mobile and tablet devices. Rummy for Android has been designed from the basics to enable a fast and completely hassle-free Rummy experience on mobile devices. With innovative features like auto sorting & a wide range of Free & Paid tournaments, RummyCulture on Android is certain to enhance the experience of avid Rummy players on their mobiles.

RummyCulture’s Android App gives you a stunning experience of playing Rummy on your Android device. It is considerably much light weighted & can be played even on low bandwidth. The playing experience is completely seamless & from Adding Cash from any bank to your RummyCulture account to withdrawals can be done through the app itself. You can download the Android app from the RummyCulture.com.

